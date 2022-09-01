A motorist who was stopped by Police in Highbridge during a vehicle check was found to be carrying this machete.

Officers pulled the driver over in Highbridge on Tuesday night (August 30).

The weapon, pictured here, was discovered in the man’s waistband.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and has since been charged.

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor and Hinkley Point Neighbouring Policing Team said: “PC Frampton and PC Beard carried out a stop check of a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Highbridge.”

“Whilst carrying out the vehicle check they searched a male passenger and located a machete in the persons waistband.”

“The male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and has been charged with the offence.”

“This was a great result which came from the back of our high-visibility patrols.”

Police say extra patrols are also underway in Burnham-On-Sea this week with a focus on the Manor Gardens where there have been anti-social behaviour problems.