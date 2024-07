Mark Church near Burnham-On-Sea is set to hold its summer bazaar this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday 13th July from 2-4pm when all will be welcome to isit the church.

Lynne Duckett, one of the organisers, says: “Cream teas and cakes will be available plus stalls with crafts, a raffle and competitions.”

“There will also be live music and a competition for the best decorated wheel competition – entries on the day! Come and enjoy the event in our beautiful church.”