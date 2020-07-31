Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor cut a ribbon to officially open a newly-expanded farm shop in the town centre on Friday (July 31st).

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey was the special guest at the opening of the new-look Whites Farm Shop in the High Street, as it unveiled a new butchers counter selling fresh local meat alongside its deli and greengrocery products.

The store, which was previously called Gardiner Whites, has been revamped in a £10,000 project to introduce more variety and change its layout, say co-owners Rich and Jax Gardiner White.

Rich told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to formally launch the new Whites Farm Shop which has been rebranded to reflect our new product range with a new look inside.”

“We have developed the shop as we have gone along, listening to our customers, and an in-store butchers is something that we have been looking at introducing for some time.”

They have teamed up with local butcher New Manor Farm to create a meat counter. A butcher, Matt Vanstone, is at the shop Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9am-5pm while the rest of the week a member of the shop’s staff provides counter service.

Rich adds: “We had an incredible day on Friday with lots of great feedback.”

During the opening, Mayor Cllr Mike Facey thanked the couple for their work delivering food supplies during the Covid lockdown and he added: “I wish you well and hope you thrive and the shop becomes an asset to the High Street.”

New Manor Farm’s Colston Gay added: “We ae really pleased to have a counter in Burnham’s High Street – it’s the first time we have opened in a store like this. Every High Street needs a good butchers – they provide so much better quality meat than supermarkets. We are providing a wide range of meat and received very positive feedback on the opening day. We hope local people will keep supporting it.”