World Parkinson’s Day was marked at the latest meeting of Burnham-On-Sea Parkinson’s Support Group this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey was the special guest at the event, held in Burnham’s Catholic Church Hall.

One of the group’s members, John Thatcher, said the event was held to “help raise awareness and funding for research into finding a cure for this highly debilitating condition.”

World Parkinson’s Day takes place on 11th April every year to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

“Not enough people understand what it’s like to live with Parkinson’s. They don’t know it’s a serious condition. They don’t realise that treatments are limited and that there is no cure.”

“But if more people understand Parkinson’s, the more people can fundraise, can fight for fair benefits, can support their local communities, and, ultimately, can get us closer to that cure.”

The next meeting of Burnham-On-Sea Parkinson’s Support Group will take place on Monday, 9th May at 2pm at the Catholic Church.