West Huntspill Model Engineering Society is set to start its new season of miniature railway train rides on Easter Day.

The long-running railway line is located at the Memorial Playing Fields in New Road, West Huntspill.

Society Chairman Roger Flower says: “Our society begins its public running season on Easter Sunday – there will be various locomotives on show to pull the passenger trolleys, and you can be sure of a warm welcome from 2.00 until 4.30.”

The railway is currrently building a new extended line at the same location and has a new station and other improvements to facilities underway.

 
