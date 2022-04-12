Warren Farm Holiday Centre in Brean has won a Silver Award for ‘Holiday Park of the Year’ at the prestigious South West Tourism Excellence Awards.

The holiday park team travelled to Sandy Park in Exeter for the awards evening where they landed the top award.

Director, Mike Harris, says: “After winning Gold in the Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards, we were delighted to find out that we were also finalists for the whole of the South West region.”

”The standard of the tourism industry in the South West is extremely high and to have received a Silver award really is an honour.

“We could not have achieved this without the hard work and dedication of every single member of staff, both customer facing and behind the scenes, we can’t thank them enough for all they do.”

Warren Farm Holiday Centre is a family run business, offering spacious touring and camping pitches, luxury static caravans for hire, as well as seasonal touring and a static owners park.