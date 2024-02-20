The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Wednesday (February 21st).

The yellow weather warning comes into effect at midnight tonight and will be in force until mid-day on Wednesday.

“Heavy rain will spread across southwest England from early on Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will widely reach 15-25 mm, with as much as 50-70 mm over higher ground.”

“With saturated ground in places, this is likely to lead to some disruption. Rain will clear to the east by the afternoon.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the rain will start overnight and through Wednesday morning.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: