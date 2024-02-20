The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Wednesday (February 21st).

The yellow weather warning comes into effect at midnight tonight and will be in force until mid-day on Wednesday.

“Heavy rain will spread across southwest England from early on Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will widely reach 15-25 mm, with as much as 50-70 mm over higher ground.”

“With saturated ground in places, this is likely to lead to some disruption. Rain will clear to the east by the afternoon.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the rain will start overnight and through Wednesday morning.