Somerset’s Age UK is to hold a special information day in Highbridge this month aimed at local residents over 60.

The charity will be visiting Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive from 11am-2pm on Friday 23rd February.

“If you have questions, or you’d like some free advice, come along and see our friendly Information and advice team,” says a spokeswoman.

Age UK Somerset’s Information and Advice Team will be providing free advice and help on financial issues, being a carer, social care, housing and council tax.

“We can provide information and advice on local social and leisure activities, Choosing care and support, plus explain other support that may be available locally.”

No appointment is necessary. The service is free of charge, confidential and primarily for anyone over 60 in Somerset and North Somerset as well as their families and those that care for them.

Throughout February, March and April the Information and Advice officers will be found in village halls, warms spaces, community hubs and libraries around Somerset holding outreach advice sessions.