Singing teacher and viral sensation James Partridge is to recount amusing reflections on growing up in the 1990s in a stage show in Burnham-On-Sea later this year.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre in Princess Street will be hosting James Partridge‘s show, ‘Assembly Bangers’, on 6th September 2024 at 7.30pm.

James is a singing teacher who regularly performs across the UK and Europe and has appeared on TV and in the national media after his singing video was viewed millions of times.

A spokesman says: “Join James for an evening of pure nostalgia, stepping back in time for some joyous singalong tunes to take you back to your Primary School days.”

“You won’t have to sit cross legged on the school hall floor, but you will be encouraged to sing along!”

“As well as the assembly bangers, there will be other musical surprises, throwback mashups and comic reflections on growing up in the 90s.”

James has appeared on BBC Breakfast, Loose Women (ITV), Netflix (Cheat) and Vanessa Feltz’s show (TalkTV). He also recently featured live on Jeremy Vine’s BBC Radio 2 show and BBC South East Today.

His online videos have been written about in The Times, The Independent, Buzzfeed and also featured in a number of podcasts plus radio shows.

Tickets, priced at £19.50 for standard admission, and £16.50 for students and over 65s, are available by clicking here.