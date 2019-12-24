Students from St Joseph’s Primary School in Burnham-On-Sea have designed a series of crime prevention Christmas cards as part of a new Mini Police intiative.

The pupils worked with PCSOs to design the crime prevention cards, which contain information to help keep residents safe over the festive period.

Mini Police is delivered by members of the local neighbourhood policing team in partnership with schools. It offers children aged 9-11 the chance to build positive relationships with their local police team, whilst helping out in their school and the wider community.

The first Mini Police scheme was launched in the force area in 2017 in Knowle, Bristol and was so successful that a further seven schemes were launched the following year. Another 20 schools have launched the scheme during 2019.

“Children and young people learn what it means to be a police officer and the importance of communities working with police to help protect them from crime,” says a spokesman.

“The scheme also aims to encourage stronger relationships between young people and the police.”