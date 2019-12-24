Burnham-On-Sea wildlife rescue volunteers are caring for a tiny redwing that they have named Rudolph.

The bird was brought to the Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre in East Huntspill after suffering several injuries from a cat.

Animal carer Katie says: “Rudolf the Redwing had an unfortunate encounter with a cat.”

He has some superficial wounds to his back and swelling to his wing. Otherwise he is in great body condition so fingers crossed for him.”

“The bird will be cared for in our hospital room.”

“The Redwing is the UK’s smallest thrush which roams across the countryside, visiting hedgerows to find food.”

“They overwinter in the UK, with only 13 breeding pairs staying here all year.”

“The staff and volunteers would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas, and thank all our supporters for all the donations that enable us to carry on our valuable work.”