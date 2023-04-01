A person was taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision closed the A38 through Brent Knoll on Saturday (1st April).

Emergency services were called to near the entrance to Sanders Garden Centre following the incident involving three vehicles.

A Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 1.30pm to the A38 Bristol Road in Brent Knoll following reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision.”

“The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.”

It was confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital and it was understood their injuries were not serious.

A Police road closure was put in place in both directions, including at the junction with the Fox and Goose hotel, as pictured above.