Budding Burnham-On-Sea chef Poppy MacKay has proven her top Mary Berry cooking skills by winning the regional round of the Rotary Club’s Young Chef of the Year competition.

Poppy competed against six other young chefs in the regional final of the prestigious competition in Cardiff on Saturday (April 1st).

It follows her success at The Rotary’s District Young Chef Final in February this year when she qualified to represent the district at the regional final in Wales.

On Saturday, Poppy was supported by her teachers from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy and her mentor James Stamp, the Developmental Chef at Griffin Foods Ltd, along with Burnham Rotary President David Stickels, Rotary Youth co-ordinator Bernard Raines and Rotarians Chris Ashton and Ashley Edwards.

Poppy cooked a starter of smoked salmon with spicy red pepper ravioli, followed by a main of pan fried duck breast with spiced orange and cranberry sauce served with pomme purée, creamed cabbage and celeriac. Her dessert was raspberry crème brûlée, served with lemon shortbread.

“The competition was very close with only five points separating the seven candidates and we were all delighted that Poppy came out on top,” says Burnham Rotary Club’s Chris Ashton.

“Despite strong competition, Poppy saw off all the opposition, winning the final and now will go on to represent the region at the Rotary National Finals to be be held on the 29th April in Alcester.”

Last November, Burnham-On-Sea.com featured Poppy’s progress in the local final.

A Burnham Rotary Club spokesman adds: “The Rotary Club has supported this event for many years – it helps to encourage cooking skills, promotes healthy eating, budgeting, and boosts confidence.”