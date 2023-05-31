Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have this week donated £1,000 of food supplies to the town’s Foodbank amid continuing high demand for the service.

The Fremasons collected the food from Tesco, as pictured here, before delivering it to the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank team for distribution.

John Chinn from Burnham Freemasons said: “We are in regular contact with the Foodbank and are always keen to help when they are extremely busy in Burnham and Highbridge.”

A spokesperson for the Highbridge Area Foodbank thanked the Freemasons for the “very kind donation of supplies.”