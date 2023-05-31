Plans to build a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru in Highbridge have moved a further step closer this week with the approval of a key planning application.

We reported last June that McDonald’s hopes to open a new premises at the Oak Tree Business Park, a 14.6-acre site on the A38 Bristol Road at the front of the former speedway track site, creating over 120 new jobs.

This week, the over-arching planning application for the site was approved by Somerset Council.

The application is for the “erection of one drive-thru coffeeshop (Use Class mixed E) and one drive-thru restaurant (Use Class mixed E) with associated car parking and landscaping.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson previously told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “McDonald’s is pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge. The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald’s restaurant creating around 120 jobs.”

We also reported here that Greggs is also planning the launch of a new premises at the site next to McDonald’s. The empty land is next to the recently-opened Screwfix store.

This week’s planning application approval comes with nine planniong conditions issued by Somerset Council as follows:

1. The development hereby permitted shall be begun before the expiration of three years from the date of this permission. Reason: In accordance with the provisions of Section 91 of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1990 ( as amended by Section 51 of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004).

2. The development hereby permitted shall be carried out in accordance with the approved plans listed in schedule A. Reason: For the avoidance of doubt and in the interests of proper planning.

3. The areas allocated for parking on the submitted plan, drawing number 8333-SA-8050-P004 C shall be kept clear of obstruction at all times and shall not be used other than for the parking of vehicles in connection with the development hereby permitted. Reason: To ensure the development is served by adequate levels of parking in accordance with Policy D14 of the Sedgemoor Local Plan.

4. The proposed access shall be constructed in accordance with details shown on the submitted plan, drawing number 8333-SA-8050-P004 C and shall be available for use prior to first use. Once constructed the access shall be maintained thereafter in that condition at all times. Reason: In the interests of highway safety in accordance with Policy D14 of the Sedgemoor Local Plan

5. The development hereby approved shall be set a minimum of 300mm above existing ground levels. Reason: To reduce flood risk to the site and future occupants in accordance with Policy D1 of the Sedgemoor Local Plan.

6. The buildings hereby approved shall not be occupied until a landscape planting scheme has been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority. Unless agreed otherwise in writing, the approved scheme shall be fully carried out within nine months from the date of the first occupation of the development. The trees/shrubs shall be protected and maintained, and any dead or dying trees/shrubs shall be replaced to the satisfaction of the local planning authority for a period of five years following their planting. Reason: In the interests of visual amenity in accordance with policies D2 and D19 of the Sedgemoor Local Plan.

7. Prior to the commencement of development a written commitment to the sourcing of local labour shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority. The written commitment, as a minimum, shall set out the following matters: i) The proportion of construction workers to be sourced from the local labour pool. ii) The proportion of subsequent staff employed in the development to be sourced from the local labour pool. iii) Work experience/ apprenticeship opportunities. iv) The proportion of local procurement and sourcing. v) On-going skills development and training opportunities. vi) The steps that will be taken to ensure that the above is implemented. vii) The operator shall maintain a record of i – vi above and shall make that information available to the local planning authority at all reasonable times upon request. Reason: To promote opportunities for the local population in accordance with policy D15 of the Sedgemoor Local Plan.

8. The buildings hereby approved shall not be occupied until measures for the enhancement and protection of biodiversity have been installed in accordance with details that have been submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. Once installed such measures shall be retained at all times thereafter unless otherwise agreed otherwise in writing by the local planning authority. Reason: To safeguard and promote biodiversity in accordance with policy D20 of the Sedgemoor Local Plan.

9. If, during the works contamination is encountered which has not previously been identified, then the contamination shall be fully assessed and an appropriate remediation scheme shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority. Reason: To protect the health of future occupiers, workers, neighbours of the site from any possible effects of contaminated land.