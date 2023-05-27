Burnham-On-Sea Art Club is holding its annual exhibition throughout this week.

The club is holding its 63rd exhibition from May 27th to June 2nd, along with a sale of work, at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

“A warm welcome awaits you to view dozens of exhibits from 20 Burnham-On-Sea Art Club artists displaying a variety of work in pencil, watercolour, acrylics and pastels plus extra paints and cards,” says a club spokeswoman.

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years. There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”

 
