One half of the TV comedy duo Cannon and Ball is set to perform a show in Burnham-On-Sea this autumn.

Tommy Cannon, who played the straight man to the late Bobby Ball as the double act, dominated prime-time TV for more than a decade.

As an actor, singer and comic, Tommy has lived a busy life in the spotlight – and he was recently lauded by rock star Robbie Williams at a concert in Manchester.

Now he’s returning to the stage in ‘Rock On, Tommy’ – a variety show that will feature clips, stories, lots of laughter, audience Q&As and more.

Fans can meet the man who has provided laughter to millions of people over the years since he debuted in 1968 on the talent show ‘Opportunity Knocks’. The ‘Cannon and Ball Show’ aired from 1979 to 1988. Bobby Ball died age 76 in 2020.

Burnham-On-Sea residents can watch him at the town’s Princess Theatre on Friday October 27th 2023 at 7.30pm. Tickets, costing £24, are available here.