A new charity book shop has opened its doors in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is running its annual book store over the summer months from a unit in Burnham Shopping Centre, raising money for good causes.

The club’s popular charity book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, have been held in the town centre for many summers, raising thousands for charity.

The new book shop is operating from an air-conditioned area at the back of Burnham Shopping Centre.

It is open 10am-4pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and then 11am-3pm on Sundays.

The club’s secretary, Jenny Eaton, pictured, says the shop has received positive feedback from shoppers in its first days.