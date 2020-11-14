A new grant has been launched which will help businesses save money and help save the environment at the same time.

The new Carbon Reduction Grants for Business Scheme is being jointly run by Somerset’s five local authorities and will see businesses of all sizes able to apply for grants between £500 and £1,000 to help reduce their carbon footprints.

The initiative is part of the Somerset Climate Emergency Strategy that has been developed by Somerset’s local authorities working towards making the county carbon neutral by 2030.

Increased use of energy from non-sustainable resources has raised the amount of carbon emission levels across the world to unacceptable and dangerous levels, causing average global temperatures to rise which increases extreme weather events such as flooding and wildfires.

Cutting these emissions is beneficial to businesses as well as the environment as doing so can reduce energy bills, improve the working environment and boost a company’s green credentials. Increasingly, customers, clients and investors are more aware, and looking for businesses to support their own efforts to be more sustainable.

The scheme is open to small, medium and large businesses based within Somerset who can apply for funds between £500 and £1,000 carbon reduction projects. The project must have match funding on a 50:50 basis from the business making the request. For example, the cost of a £1,000 project would be met by a contribution from the business of £500 and a grant of £500.

Businesses must also demonstrate that the grant will be used to either reduce energy consumption, help produce energy onsite or aid in reducing, re-using or recycling materials.

This can include things like installing more energy efficient lighting, providing improved insulation, purchasing more eco-friendly heating systems, acquiring low carbon transport, installing solar panels, or reducing the carbon footprint of supply chains.

The Carbon Reduction Grant scheme is being funded via Somerset’s Business Rates Retention Pilot.

Somerset’s businesses are also being encouraged to take advantage of a new online ‘toolkit’ which signposts them to guidance on techniques to reduce their carbon footprints and save money.

While the grant can be used to help with larger investments, the guidance in the ‘toolkit’ also suggests plenty of simple ways businesses can cut their overheads and reduce carbon emissions such as ensuring that heating is on a timer, or that computers and lighting are switched off at the end of each day.

For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit: www.somerset.gov.uk/climate-emergency/carbon-reduction-business-grants/

To use the ‘toolkit’ to see how your business could save money and reduce its carbon emissions, go to: www.somerset.gov.uk/climate-emergency/carbon-audit-toolkit-for-businesses/