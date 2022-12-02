A new McDonald’s drive-thru and restaurant has this week opened its doors on the outskirts of Bridgwater near to Highbridge’s junction 23 of the M5 motorway.

The modern new McDonald’s outlet on the Bristol Road off the Dunball roundabout opened for the first time on Thursday (November 30th), as pictured here.

The two-storey McDonald’s includes a take-away and collection area downstairs with seating upstairs. It also has a drive-thru.

The outlet is creating more than 65 jobs, says the franchise owner.

The site also has 46 parking spaces with disabled spaces, two electric car charging bays and several short-term waiting bays.

The franchise holder won planning permission in 2018 to build the new restaurant on land next to the A38.

Meanwhile, a McDonald’s is still planned for land at the front of the Oaktree Business Park in Highbridge with more details expected to be announced soon.