Two new repair cafes are set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in September it has been confirmed this week.

Repair cafes are springing up all across the country and offer a range of advice and repairs on items such as small furniture items, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery and toys.

The new Repair Cafes will be held monthly at the Waffle Hub at the Methodist Church in Burnham-On-Sea and at the Purple Spoon Cafe at the YMCA in Highbridge. The first repair cafe will be held at the Methodist Church on 7th September from 10am-1pm.

It comes after a successful appeal for volunteers earlier this year when a variety of helpers were recruited with a range of hands-on skills.

An initial meeting of volunteers was held on Wednesday (June 28th), led by Biddy Hammond with Mayor Lesley Millard and Councillor Barbara Vickers, who are all part of the Council’s Climate and Ecology group.

A successful proposal for start-up funding was made at the Town Council meeting earlier this week for a small start up.

Cllr Vickers says: “We discussed the variety of skills people have – it is really good to see volunteers who are not only prepared to give up their own time to help with repairs but also to encourage people how to learn to do some basic repairs.”

“Two of the volunteers were also offering donations of equipment to use, which will all help save money.”

“Colin Rogers from the Bridgwater Repair Cafe attended too, and was able to advise on a start up kit, and explain the general types of repairs that come into the Engine Room at Bridgwater for items such as toasters, kettles, hair straighters, vacuum cleaners, radios, clothing, curtains, toys and more.”

“It was explained that the repair cafe doesn’t charge, with the exception of expensive parts, where advice might be given where to obtain the part needed. Everyone agreed there are huge benefits to the Repair cafe by repairing something that can be used, rather throwing it away and it ending up in landfill. It actually saves on CO2 production and in these times of financial strain, it makes sense to try and repair and reuse.”

If you would like to volunteer your services, or have any items to donate, e.g. items or materials, that you think might be useful please contact cllr.Barbara.Vickers@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.

Pictured: Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and Cllr Barbara Vickers with several of the volunteers who will be running the new repair cafes