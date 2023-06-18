A fresh call has been made to take litter home in Burnham-On-Sea after this seagull was photographed in the town over the weekend attempting to eat a discarded tennis ball.

The unusual pictures were taken in Burnham’s Poplar Road on Saturday (June 17th) when the gull was seen by passers-by trying to eat the half tennis ball.

“It served as a stark reminder about how discarded litter can have a negative impact on our local wildfife,” the photographer told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The gull landed in the road after picking up the ball from the beach and then spent several minutes pecking at it to try and eat it.”

“Publishing the photos will hopefully encourage people to consider why it’s important to take litter like this home with them.”

“Fortunately, the gull did not end up fully eating the ball in the end and was scared off.”