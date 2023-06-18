A farm near the village of Mark is holding its annual fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue on Sunday, July 2nd.

The ‘Cars, Bikes and Coffee’ event will be held at Splott Farm between Mark and Blackford on the B3139 (post code BS28 4PD) between 10am and 3pm.

One of the organisers, Lyndon Bull, says: “We’re inviting all car, bike and classic vehicle enthusiasts from the local area and beyond to arrive from 10am onwards.”

“All motorcycles, prestige, classic, and imported cars, campers and quirky vehicles welcome – bring it along and enjoy likeminded company with great coffee.”

“Thanks to all that came and supported our previous events of this type, together we helped to raise over £1,000 for BARB and this year we hope to smash that total and have some fun along the way too!”