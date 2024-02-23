Leading a healthy life in Somerset has just got a little easier thanks to a new website launched by Somerset Council’s Public Health Team.

The new site at www.healthysomerset.co.uk features health and wellbeing resources tailored to all age ranges – making it even easier for users to find the information and support they are looking for. Free resources include everything from nutrition tips to mental health support and information on maintaining good health.

Public Health in Somerset has many responsibilities from birth to death, protecting and improving the health and wellbeing of the local population.

The new website breaks down services and support to represent the ages and stages of life from the ‘best start in life’ (0-5 yrs), through to ‘starting well’ (5-18 yrs), to ‘living well’ (18-65 yrs) and ‘ageing well’ (65+).

The new site also holds information for professionals, including the local Public Health training offer for staff working in health and care, workplace health, and local data and intelligence for Somerset.

Councillor Adam Dance, Executive Member for Public Health, Equality and Diversity at Somerset Council said: “Our health is determined by many things; our lifestyles and everyday habits, the environment we live in and our social circumstances. We can all help to improve our own health and the health of others around us.”

Public Health is a statutory function funded by a national government grant and sits within Somerset Council. The grant is protected and intended solely for the purpose of Public Health. It differs from NHS health care as it has a stronger focus on prevention across the whole population whereas the NHS is focused more on individuals.