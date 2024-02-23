Residents are being invited to think of friends and neighbours who they have been positively affected by or who they admire for their kindness and good deeds within Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.

The Town Council is encouraging nominations for local heroes as the deadline for both the annual Civic Awards and the Celebration of Youth Awards approaches on February 26th.

Click here to download the nomination form for the Civic Awards or click here to download the nomination form for the Celebration of Youth Awards.

Residents can alternatively collect a printed forms from the reception at the Town Council Offices in Jaycroft Road. Nominations can be dropped in to reception also, or emailed to service@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk

Pictured: Last year’s winners are shown when we reported here on the 2023 Civic Awards: Terry Rickard, Jacqui Strong, John Kempton, Jim Bass, Andy Brewer and Gavin Holman.