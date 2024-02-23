Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday February 23rd) with a wide variety of stalls selling local produce.

The event will be held from 10am-1pm at at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group set up last year to launch the monthly markets in place of the former Farmers Markets which were discontinued.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:-
  • Mikes Pork / Locally Reared Rare Bread Old Spot Pork / Handmade Sausage Rolls & Pork Pies/ English Spring Lamb.
  • My Farmhouse Kitchen / Handmade Jams/Preserves/Chutneys/ Lemon Curd/ Marmalade’s/ Honey & Local Butter.
  • Nut Tree Farm / Locally Produced Goats Cheese / Quiches & Fresh Eggs.
  • Sams Fudge..Locally made by Hand Fudge & Coconut ice, various flavors including Vegan varieties.
  • Somerset natural Soaps / Locally made Natural Soaps / Bath & Body Products & Skin Care Range/& C.B.D Products.
  • Times Past Cheese Dairy / Local Producer of a wide variety of Cheese including Cheddar & Draycott Blue & Smoked Cheese.
  • Nellies Nauti Bits / Handmade Cushions from up cycled T-Shirts, Commission orders welcome.
  • Fused Glass…Handmade Fused Glass gifts .
 
