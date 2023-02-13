A new series of Zumba Gold dance classes for active older adults in the Burnham-On-Sea area is set to launch.

Paula Stitch, a dance fitness instructor specialising in Fitsteps, Zumba and Zumba Gold, is starting the new classes at Mark Village Hall on March 8th with a free taster class later this month on 22nd February.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have now been teaching here in the community for nearly a year after moving back from Surrey in 2022 where I ran a very successful range of classes.”

“I currently teach Fitsteps at DanceFit in Burnham-On-Sea and at Brent Knoll Parish Hall and I run Zumba at Berrow Village Hall. I’m now setting up a brand new Zumba Gold class.”

Paula explains the difference between Zumba and Zumba gold: “A normal Zumba class is high impact and has a high cardio element to it., whereas Zumba Gold is tailored as a lower impact alternative.”

“It still has the fun factor and the great Latin and upbeat music. However Zumba Gold is for active older adults who are looking for a Zumba Class that recreates the original moves you love but at a lower intensity, most of all it’s still great fun.”

The new class is starting at Mark Village Hall on Wednesday 8th March from 9.30am-10.25am with a free taster class on Wednesday 22nd February.

Paula adds: “Dancing is well known for having many health benefits in addition to the fun, social interaction that comes along with being part of a group.”

“Dance has a very positive impact on our physical and mental health being both a physical ‘cardiovascular’ activity and one that is mentally stimulating through learning new routines and developing new neural pathways.”

“The endorphins generated through dancing also add to our sense of wellbeing. As a Dance instructor for over 15 years, I truly believe that dance can have such an impact on our lives. If you fancy coming along to try it out and take part, email p.stitch@sky.com.”