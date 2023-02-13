A restaurant specialising in desserts has re-opened under new ownership in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

‘Just Desserts’ at 14 College Street specialises in quality ice creams, waffles, pancakes, crepes, cheesecakes and cakes.

It closed at the end of January, but now local businessman Ricky Baillie has stepped in to take it over and it re-opened on Friday (February 10th).

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have taken over Just Desserts to keep it open.”

“There are big plans for this place but for the time being we will be running it as it was, with some new additions, offering an expanded range of desserts for all tastes.”

The business opened in March 2020. The premises was formerly home to the Britannia Building Society and Co-operative Bank, as reported here.