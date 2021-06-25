Residents aged over 18 in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will be able to walk in and get their Covid vaccination at local sites without needing to book a time in advance this weekend.

All eligible adults who have not yet had a first dose, and have not yet booked a slot through the National Booking Service, can head to the local vaccination site.

Today (Saturday June 26th), Day Lewis Pharmacy is running a drop-in at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground from 5.00pm – 7.00pm for first doses of Pfizer and second doses of the AstraZeneca jab. Jabs will also be available at Cheddar’s Winchester Farm drop-in from 9am-3pm today for first doses of the Pfizer jab.

On Sunday 27th June, Day Lewis Pharmacy is running a drop-in at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground from 3pm-5pm for first doses of the Pfizer jab.

Dr Joey McHugh, local GP and clinical lead at the vaccination centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve been really pleased with the vaccination take-up so far, but there are plenty more slots available. If you are aged 18 and over, we really want to encourage you to get your jab.”

“There is no need to book, just come along and our friendly team of vaccinators and volunteers will be ready to welcome you to the site and keep the clinics running as smoothly as possible.”

The Winchester Farm, GP-led vaccination site opened at the beginning of June, replacing the previous site at the Mulberry Centre in Berrow. The new site has increased capacity to vaccinate larger numbers of people and ample parking.

The move comes as the NHS continues the final push to vaccinate everyone, following the watershed moment last Friday when every adult in the country became eligible for the jab.

Over 6.5 million doses have already been given in the South West.

Vaccinations also continue to be available for anyone in priority groups 1-12 who have not yet taken up the offer of a vaccine, by booking an appointment through the national booking service, or using one of the walk-in clinics.

South West Medical Director Dr Michael Marsh says: “It is just as important to get vaccinated now as it was on day one of the programme, and it has never been easier to walk in and grab your jab while you are out and about this weekend.”

“We urge everyone who has not yet had their first dose to find the most convenient walk-in for them this weekend, because the more people who get the life-saving jab, the safer it is for everyone.”

A little more than a week since the system opened to everyone, almost 50% of people aged 18-29 have been vaccinated across the UK.

More than one million appointments were booked in last Friday and Saturday following the move, an average of more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second, in the UK.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

Director of Commissioning Rachel Peace says: “We are in the final weeks of our world-leading vaccination programme, uptake has been fantastic locally and it’s been a privilege to help keep people safe and to see the smiles on people’s faces once they’ve had their jab.”

“With everyone over 18 now eligible and plenty of walk-in sites open this weekend, if you haven’t booked your first dose yet then today should be the day you make that happen and play your part in keeping us all safe.”

Latest figures show the NHS in England has delivered more than 63 million vaccinations just six months.

Three in four adults have now received their first dose of the jab, with over half already fully vaccinated after receiving two doses.

All adults can also book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.