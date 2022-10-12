People aged 50 and over will be able to book their autumn booster and flu vaccines tomorrow, as the NHS Covid-19 and flu programmes continue to protect the country ahead of winter.

Online and phone bookings will open to around 12 million people aged between 50 and 64 to book their Covid jabs tomorrow.

And for the first time, the service will allow some people who are eligible for a flu vaccine to book an appointment online under a new pilot with more than 200 sites across the country.

More than seven million people have already had their autumn booster in just over a month, following a bumper week last week of almost two million jabs being delivered to people aged 65 and over and those most at risk from Covid.

Record numbers of sites are delivering autumn boosters since the campaign began a month ago while the flu jab is being offered at thousands of community pharmacies and GP surgeries across England.

The public can still book flu vaccinations through their GP practice or by visiting a participating community pharmacy. Please call 119 if you need help.

Approximately 26 million are eligible for an autumn Covid-19 booster with health leaders warning of a “twindemic” of the two illnesses this winter and urged people to come forward for their jabs.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard, said: “Thanks to the incredible work of our frontline staff across the country, our Covid autumn vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength as we open up eligibility to around 12 million more people from tomorrow.”

“The rollout is off to a flying start – we have invited twice as many people as we did last autumn and we have jabbed twice as many people as we did last autumn.”

“As we approach what could be an extremely challenging winter for the NHS, it is vital to get your protection against both Covid and flu so please come forward and book in when you can.”

NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “More than seven million autumn Covid boosters have been administered so far thanks to the hard work of NHS staff and volunteers, and while this is a brilliant start, our work is not done as more than 12 million people are now being invited to take up the offer and book an appointment as soon as possible.”

“Vaccinations are our strongest weapon against these viruses and NHS staff are once again doing all they can to protect the public, including through a new trial that will allow people to book their flu jab through the National Booking Service.”

“If you are between 50 and 64 then please do not hesitate to log on and book yourself an appointment, it is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness this winter.”

Around 33 million people in England will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, including all primary-age and some secondary-age children, who will be offered a nasal spray.

While sites are co-administering the flu and Covid vaccines where possible, people may be required to book two separate appointments for the different vaccines.

Dr Julie Yates, Lead Consultant for Screening and Immunisation for NHS England – South West said: “A huge number of people have already come forward for their flu and Covid booster this autumn, to help boost their immunity and protect them against these infections.”

“We also want to remind everyone who is aged 65 – 79 years old that it is not too late to come forward and use this opportunity to make an appointment with the National Booking Service, your GP practice, or local pharmacy to get these vital vaccinations that will keep you safe and well this winter.”

Those eligible for the flu jab are:

people aged 50 and over

those aged over six months to 49 with a specified health condition

some secondary school-aged children

2 and 3-year-olds

pregnant women

primary school-aged children

those in care homes

people who are carers as set out in the Green Book

frontline healthcare workers

frontline social care staff who do not have access to occupational health schemes

household contacts of people with weakened immune systems

In line with JCVI advice, those eligible for an autumn Covid booster this year include:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

persons aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, as set out in the Green Book

persons aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 49 years who are carers, as set out in the Green Book

For a full list of Pharmacies offering a free NHS flu vaccination including those not part of the NBS pilot please visit: https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/prescriptions-and-pharmacies/pharmacy-nhs-flu-vaccine-service/

Pharmacies are taking appointment bookings for flu online at http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/book-flu-vaccination/