Police have appealed for information to help them find Matheus Pereira Da Rosa, a Somerset man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Pereira Da Rosa, 29, is known to visit Bridgwater, but police say he could be in the wider Somerset area.

Anyone who sees him must not approach him and should call 999 and quote the reference number 5222086588. A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Pereira Da Rosa, 29, is wanted on recall to prison.” “He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes. He is bald and may have a number of piercings on his cheek, lip and ears.” “Pereira Da Rosa is known to frequent Bridgwater, but could be anywhere in the wider Somerset area.” “If you see Pereira Da Rosa, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote 5222086588, or call 101 with any information.”