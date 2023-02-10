Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Patient Participation Group (PPG) has announced an open day at Burnham Medical Centre in Love Lane.

The event will be held on Saturday 25th February from 10am until 12 noon and will give a chance for anyone who is interested to come along and find out more information.

It comes after the centre was placed in special measures in November following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last summer when “significant concerns” were identified relating to patient safety and leadership and governance.

Since August’s inspection, Symphony Healthcare Services has stepped in and is helping to run the centre, which was near to closing down.

At this month’s open day, patients will be able to ask questions about the proposed integration with Symphony Healthcare and find out what this would mean for them in terms of their own treatment and the running of the organisation.

There will be information available on what other NHS services can offer, and when to use them for quicker access to appropriate medical care. Help and information about the NHS app for smartphones will also be offered.

PPG Chair Christopher Smith says: “The PPG looks forward to welcoming patients from Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre at an open event at the Love Lane site on Saturday the 25th February.”

“The aim of the PPG is to keep all patients informed of changes happening at the surgeries and how they are planning to continue improving services.”

“Showing patients the benefits of the NHS app to reorder medicines is one way of reducing telephone traffic at the centres.”

“To achieve this, we will have experts available, at the open day, to help patients install the app and how to use it.”

“We will be there to answer questions and update patients on the proposed integration with Symphony.”

“All the members of the PPG are patients at the Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre and are working closely with the staff at these sites.”

While the open day will take place at the Love Lane site only, the information and discussions will apply to both sites.