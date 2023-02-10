More than £1,500 has been raised for a cancer research support charity during a fundraising Burnham-On-Sea firewalk.

12 brave fundraisers, including organiser Amanda Starks, took part in the event at The Lighthouse Pub in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Amanda thanked all those who took part and said: “The support is greatly appreciated, raising funds for such a fantastic charity that helps so many people.”

“As many of you may know, I had breast cancer a few years ago and my mum currently has lung cancer. I’ve also got quite a few friends who have had cancer plus know several friends who have sadly lost their battle.”

She added that the event went “really well – everyone enjoyed it and the atmosphere was amazing on the night!”

Amanda previously raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support when she and her son Dan had their heads shaved.

She also organised a successful Burnham-On-Sea seafront walk for the charity Breast Cancer Now in 2021.