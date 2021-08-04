Burnham-On-Sea breast cancer survivor holds fundraising seafront walk

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has held a five-mile sponsored walk to raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Mandy Starks walked around Burnham with several friends, including Sam Roberts and Nadine Barnes, dressed in sunflower outfits on Saturday to draw attention to the fundraising, as pictured here.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I had breast cancer last year and the charity Breast Cancer Now was marvellous in supporting me. Our ‘Sunflower Walk’ was held to thank them and raise funds for them.”

The ‘Sunflower Walk’ is among many other fundraisers like Brave The Shave and a Walking In Pink that Amanda has done since winning her battle with breast cancer last year.

She raised over £140 and a further £430 from the sale of her home-grown sunflowers. To donate funds, see her Just Giving page here.