Coastguards were called to help the owner of a stranded jet ski on Burnham-On-Sea beach after he misjudged the tide on Tuesday evening (August 3rd).

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were initially tasked to help their flank team in Weston when the owners of two jet skis struggled to land and recover the machines due to the falling tide.

The jet ski owners had got into difficulty while trying to recover the first jet ski after misjudging the tide and finding their 4×4 vehicle was stuck in mud next to the slipway in Weston, as pictured below.

The rider of the other jet ski decided to ride around Brean Down and attempt to land it on Burnham-On-Sea beach instead.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “One of our team members was on the seafront in Burnham watching a jet ski trying to find somewhere to land just before we were tasked and decided to go and have a chat. Within a few minutes, it was found to be the water user from the incident.”

“He had seen the falling tide in Weston and realised he would be stranded a fair way off so decided to find somewhere a bit more suitable and headed to Burnham Town Slip.”

“After talking to the team he was advised to anchor up and await the next tide to recover the jet ski as it would be too dangerous to attempt it due to the soft mud.”

“We liaised with the Coastguard Control who agreed and we were able to head off for a while and return at 11.45pm to provide safety cover for the guys as they recovered their jet ski to the trailer without any further incident.”

“They were open and honest and said they had misjudged the tide and apologised for the drama that had unfurled throughout their eventful expedition.”

“These things happen but it is also a good learning point. Always prepare properly for the trip which includes checking tide times. Wearing lifejackets or buoyancy aids. Carry a form of communication such as a VHF radio or at the very least a mobile phone. Always tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to be back, if anything happens then people will know you are missing.”

“If you find yourself in any danger or difficulty then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: The stranded jet ski (Photos: Burnham / Weston Coastguards)