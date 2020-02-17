A Burnham-On-Sea family raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support on Sunday (February 16th) during an emotional fundraising event.

Amanda Starks is bravely battling breast cancer and two tumours, having been diagnosed a month ago, and she is due to start chemotherapy treatment this week.

To raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Amanda and her son Dan had their heads shaved on Sunday, while her husband Fran had his chest waxed.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Amanda said: “I wanted to do this to raise funds for a great cause and also to get fully in control with it. I wanted to choose when I lost my hair, rather than leave it to the chemotherapy.”

“I’ve had so much support – it’s been humbling and emotional, and a big thank you goes to everyone who came along.”

“The fundraising has also been great to keep me busy and take my mind off things.”

She thanked the team at Prim N Proper in Burnham High Street for hosting the event, which was watched by a crowd of supporters, friends and family.

She also thanked Lily Roberts, Amanda’s daughter in law, who works at the beauty salon and carried out the head shaves, and Daisy Roberts, who waxed Fran’s chest.

Click here to access Amanda’s fundraising page