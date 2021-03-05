Over two million vaccinations have now been delivered by the NHS in the South West, as the biggest and fastest vaccine drive in NHS history continues at pace.

NHS staff, alongside volunteers, have been jabbing people in over 100 sites across the region.

The NHS is working with local communities to make it as easy as possible for people to get a vaccination, including through pop up clinics at sites such as mosques, temples and other community settings.

People most at risk are being vaccinated first in line with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Today, local community leaders in Bristol were amongst leaders from across the region to urged people not to hesitate to come forward when they are invited for their jab.

Dr Julie Yates, Lead Consultant for Screening and Immunisation Public Health England and NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, said: “Thanks to the efforts of staff, we have now reached more than two million jabs being delivered across the region – a remarkable achievement.”

“The vaccines are safe, simple and potentially life-saving – please book an appointment as soon as you are invited to do so.”

“By having the Covid-19 vaccination you will be protecting yourself and your family and friends from this deadly virus and this will also give us the best chance of getting life back to normal as soon as possible.”

Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of the NHS in the South West, said: “This is another fantastic milestone to have surpassed and I want to thank every single person who is involved in the vaccination programme in our seven healthcare systems across the South West.”

“We are progressing as safely and swiftly as possible and it’s amazing to now say we have vaccinated over 42% of the adult population in the region.”