Volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during the latest beach clean at Berrow on Saturday (July 8th).

The event, organised by the Friends of Berrow Beach, was attended by a team of around 20 helpers on a bright morning.

A series of recent stormy high tides had left a line of debris along the top of the beach, which was sifted through for plastic waste.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to all those who came to help us clear away the rubbish.”

“The group will take a break in August and will return on the second Saturday of September.”

 
