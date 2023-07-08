The annual Healing Weekend is set to return to East Huntspill this month with a line-up of 180 exhibitors and around 90 workshops and talks.

The event – which attracts thousands of people from across the UK – will take place on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. It will be hosted by New Road Farm in East Huntspill (TA9 3PZ).

The event will be open daily from 10am to 5.30pm plus Friday and Saturday Clairvoyance evenings with music will be held from 7pm to 10pm.

Admission is priced at £10 daily or £8 for concessions. See additional charges below. Under 15’s free. £5 Wristband entry to workshops and talks, payable each day. This gives visitors entry to as many of the workshops in any one day as wanted. The evening show tickets are £5 from the Ticket Office onsite.

A spokesman adds: “We have around 180 exhibitors, around 90 workshops and talks, daily music performances and demonstrations, plus evening shows, children’s activities, food and camping at our official Merry Farm Campsite.”

Elaine Fenton, organiser, says the aims of The Healing Weekend are “to create an event whereby people can come and experience a wide range of healing and complementary therapies and also to learn more about their possible benefits.”

“It also brings together ‘healers’, healing organisations, spiritual workers, holistic businesses and friends together in the spirit of togetherness and harmony.”

“The weekend also provides the opportunity for support, friendship, networking and learning for everyone who comes to the event.”

Last year’s Healing Weekend attracted thousands of visitors and big crowds are again expected.

For more details, see www.thehealingweekend.co.uk