Wet weather failed to halt a Burnham-On-Sea beach clean by a hardy group of volunteers on Saturday (April 1st).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea beach organised the latest clean-up near the Sailing Club where rubbish regularly collects at the mouth of the River Brue estuary.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “18 brave souls ignored the warnings of tempestuous weather to rid the banks of the estuary of debris. Among the group were several volunteers from BARB – our thanks go to all who helped us. 19 bags of litter were collected.”

“Among the litter were six large plastic bread baskets. We are not sure where they come from – over the last seven years we have collected hundreds of these.”

“Although we did get rather wet we were revived by hot refreshments from Burnham Sailing Club afterwards.”

The next litter pick will be in May and details will be issued on Burnham-On-Sea.com.