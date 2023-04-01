A Highbridge Indian take-away and restaurant is set to help a local charity for the next fortnight.

Mint Bay in Church Street is giving a £1 donation from every phone order to local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

Owner Gias Uddin welcomed the charity’s CEO, Dawn Carey, to the restaurant this week to launch the fundraising promotion.

Gias says: “We’re delighted to be supporting In Charley’s Memory by giving £1 to the charity for every phone delivery order on 01278 780713 over the next fortnight – we are pleased to be helping the charity with its amazing work.”

Mint Bay in Highbridge recently celebrated its one year anniversary after opening in February last year and it says that it has since built up a loyal following of customers.

Last October, Gias and his staff travelled to London for the British Curry Life Awards 2022 and won a national ‘best restaurant’ award.