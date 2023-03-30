A fun-filled Easter trail and fun activities for families are being held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (April 2nd) to raise funds for hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The event runs from 10am-4pm at the BARB hovercraft station where children get a Easter Bunny Trail Activity Pack, and can find rabbits along the South Esplanade to get a prize.

They can also join in a range of activities including Keyring Crafting, Easter Egg Crafting, a Bunny Selfie, Easter Chick Making, Activity and get a Chocolate Egg (with an alternative for those with allergies).

“Come along for some great Easter family fun while raising funds for our small independent rescue charity,” says organiser Tina Lowe. Tickets are £8 with all proceeds to BARB.

“If you enjoyed our popular Elf Trails and previous Easter trails this is a must do with the family! No booking is required – just purchase available on the day.”