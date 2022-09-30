Dozens of supporters attended a special event last night (Friday) to celebrate 100 years of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital.

Organised by The Friends of Burnham Hospital, the evening was held at Brean Country Club and was attended by over 90 people.

Many of those attending were dressed in colourful 1920s clothing to celebrate the centenary.

The event, comprising of a meal and live music from local band Lipinski, was fully sold out and helped to raise funds towards new equipment for the War Memorial Hospital.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of The Friends of Burnham Hospital, said: “It was a wonderful evening. A big thank you goes to everyone who came along to support our local hospital, which is 100 years old next month.”

More activities are planned to mark the hospital’s big milestone in the future.