Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being asked to check whether they have completed their Voter Registration Form.

Sedgemoor District Council says all households across Sedgemoor – including Burnham, Brean, Berrow, Brent Knoll, Highbridge and the Huntspills – will have received an annual voter registration form within the past few weeks.

“Although there has been a good response rate, many people have not yet confirmed their details, despite it being a legal requirement for SDC to collect the information,” says spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“If you have been asked to return your form or update the details in any way residents will be seeing Electoral Services canvassers in your neighbourhood during October and November. They will have Sedgemoor District Council ID badges.”

“They will be making personal visits by knocking on each door of Sedgemoor properties which have not returned the form.”

“The canvass staff will ask the householder to confirm the details held on the current Register of Electors. If no-one is home they call, they will post a calling card, asking you to call Electoral Services direct.”

“This is a costly way of collecting your details, so please do not delay and return your form as soon as possible.”

The annual canvass ensures that Sedgemoor District Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and check the details.

The council is legally required to undertake this ‘Annual Canvass’ of all of the residential properties in the area, to ensure Sedgemoor’s Electoral Register is correct.