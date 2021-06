Hundreds of wild poppies have brought a dash of Spring colour to a road through Brean this week.

The flowers are in full bloom along Warren Road on the approach to Brean Down following the recent spell of warm weather.

“They really are spectacular – I think they are so impressive that this road must qualify for the title of ‘Somerset’s most colourful summer roadside’ this year!” one visitor, Carol Cridge, said in an email to Burnham-On-Sea.com.