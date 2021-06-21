A Burnham-On-Sea teenager is celebrating after his javelin throws won him a top place in a national competition at the weekend.

Tom Dollery, 18, clinched silver in the England Athletics National Championships in the Under-20 category, in Bedford, with a distance of 64.75m in the javelin.

This placed him second overall in the U20 category in the national rankings on the power of 10 league table.

Tom said he’s “over the moon” with his performance after a tough year under Covid restrictions.

“This limited my access not only to the gym and track, but also to my coach. So it makes this week’s success even more fruitful.”

He now awaits to see if this performance is enough to get him a place in the men’s javelin at the Muller British Athletics Championships next weekend in Manchester. Tom thanked his coach Mark Bradford for all his support.