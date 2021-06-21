A Burnham-On-Sea musician has thanked the local community for their support following the recovery of his van and possessions, which had been stolen overnight.

Taylor Topham, who is a well-known face in Burnham for his outdoor busking sessions in the High Street, posted on social media the news that he had been burgled.

Thieves broke into his home in Worston Lane between 11pm on Sunday night and 6.30am on Monday, taking his van, guitar, music equipment and other items. Several other properties nearby were also broken into, with bikes and golf equipment taken.

After supportive comments were posted on Burnham-On-Sea.com and social media, the musician’s van and possessions were later recovered in Highbridge.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The support has been amazing online which definitely led to the van being located, and lots of lovely messages.”

“It’s been a stressful one but it really shows what a positive community we can have when everyone comes together.”

“I managed to get a tow back to my home, my van has no keys so I’m going to have to find an auto locksmith to replace all the locks, and money is still missing, but I don’t expect to get that back in all honesty.”

“I would love my keys to reappear but I have to accept that unfortunately some people do not live through kindness and love and that’s the way it is. We’ve changed the locks on our home also.”

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to help their enquiries.

A spokesman says: “We received a call relating to a burglary in Worston Lane, Burnham-On-Sea. A residential property had been broken into and items including a wallet and vehicle were reported missing.”

“It’s believed the incident happened between 11pm on Sunday and 6.30am on Monday. Enquiries are ongoing.”

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call the police on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221138027.”

Taylor Topham is well known in Burnham-On-Sea for his outdoor busking sessions in the town centre.

Burnham-On-Sea.com also featured the launch of his latest single earlier this year here, which was written during lockdown.

He was looking forward to a busy year ahead as Covid restrictions ease and performances are possible again.