Children from Brent Knoll Primary School have visited Burnham-On-Sea beach to carry out a litter clean as part of their studies on the coastal environment.

The children’s work in school has included studying how the natural environment has been affected by human activity.

Head teacher Chris Burman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The children found lots of plastic and other waste at the back of the beach as well as tangled in the seaweed.”

“The children were really enthusiastic in their beach clean though somewhat saddened to see that there was so much to pick up.”

“Hopefully, all the current news about the damage to the environment will make people think twice about littering in the future.”