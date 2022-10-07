The magic of Shrek The Musical was brought to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre last week in front of sell-out audiences.

Members of local musical theatre group Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES), one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, performed the show.

Audiences were impressed by the impressive performances, sets, production and costumes at the show.

The group’s Vikki Hart told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We hope the sold-out audiences at our two performances enjoyed watching it as much as we enjoyed performing it!”

She adds: “BEES work hard to provide opportunities for our members to take part in, and for the local community to access, exciting and challenging shows at affordable rates for both membership and tickets.”

“Our cast, creative, and technical teams worked hard to being Shrek The Musical to life, delivering the full west end show at The Princess. We could not have been more pleased with the result!”

“We’ll be releasing more information on how to become a member, as well as details of our next show Wind in the Willows, later this year.”