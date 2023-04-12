New jobs will soon be created in Highbridge after plans for a new warehouse and distribution centre were approved.

Cubex Land Limited applied in April last year to build a new warehouse and distribution hub on land north of Pillmore Lane in Highbridge, near the Aldi supermarket and Travelodge hotel.

The developer has said the new building would be “a substantial investment” in the local area and “stimulate economic growth” in and around the town.

In one of its final actions before being abolished, Sedgemoor District Council gave the plans its backing – meaning construction could begin later in the year.

The site lies to the north of the new Isleport Grove housing development, where 248 homes are being built.

The site is allocated for employment use within the council’s Local Plan, which sets out the district’s housing and employment requirements until 2032.

The warehouse will provide nearly 14,500 sq m of employment space for the occupiers – though the Bristol-based applicant has not identified any companies which will use the site when construction is completed.

A total of 170 car parking spaces will be provided on site, including 34 charging spaces for electric vehicles, with the eastern end having parking for 88 lorries.

UMC Architects, representing the applicant, did not confirm how many new jobs would be created, or which companies were currently interested in occupying the site.

A spokesman adds: “The proposals represent a substantial investment to the area and in particular, the development will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic growth with the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations.”

“It is anticipated that the development will act as a catalyst to create a number of new jobs and inject investment into the local community.”

As part of the development, Cubex will provide nearly £371,000 towards improvements to the Edithmead roundabout, which links Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to Junction 22 of the M5.

Numerous residential and commercial developments in Highbridge are being held up after National Highways placed a “holding position” of several applications – meaning there are limits on how many new homes or business units can be built until a scheme to upgrade the Edithmead roundabout is agreed.

Sedgemoor District Council’s executive committee voted in February to allocate £1.6m towards a “Plan B” scheme to signalise the roundabout, in the event that government funding for a wider programme of work – running from Highbridge to Bristol Airport via the A38 – does not materialise.

Of this £1.6m, around £600,000 is expected to come from housing or commercial developments, such as the Pillmore Lane warehouse or the Isleport Grove site.

Construction of the new warehouse and distribution hub is expected to begin later in the year, reports the local democracy reporting service.